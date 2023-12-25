SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Vacant buildings are an issue many communities are dealing with. Over the last two years, Salem has been seeing that problem start to go away, and now its downtown is almost full.

Downtown Salem has 119 buildings, both retail and commercial, spanning across Second Street, State Street and just south of Pershing Avenue.

Over two years ago, the city was coming together with a plan to fill buildings that were vacant.

“One of the things we initiated at that time was the vacant structure ordinance,” says Salem Mayor Cyndi Dickey. “You have to register if your place is vacant and pay a fine to have that monitored, so the buildings aren’t just left to deteriorate, be sure they are maintained.”

After that, buildings either went up for sale or were filled, but the fine was just one of many reasons causing vacancies to fill.

“One is, we still have that 1% income tax, which is one of the lowest in the state. We have the water and sewer and infrastructure,” Dickey says. “Our rates are one of the lowest in the state.”

Along with updated construction in the downtown area, the city has also added new businesses. Now, two years later, Dickey says 88 – 94% of the vacancies have been filled.

“If you say, ‘actual vacancies’ — things that aren’t having any activity at all — it’s 94%,” Dickey says.

That 88% includes buildings that are under renovations and have leases intact.

Dickey says this could set up the city for the future.

“We want to see that all those vacancies filled. We would like to be at 100%,” Dickey says. “I think it’s achievable with the things going on.”