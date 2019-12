The building and nearby roadway closed last month due to the building's structural issues

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – EuroGyro in Salem is taking another step closer to reopening.

The owner of the building met with the fire chief and engineers to look at the building. It closed last month due to structural issues.

City officials feel hopeful that it’s going in the right direction.

As of now, the portion of State Street still remains closed. There is no timetable for it to be reopened.