SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Homeowners in the city of Salem are putting out poinsettias and hanging holly. It’s all to put people in the holiday spirit for the first-ever Christmas historic house tour.

Wreaths and red bows decorate each of the windows at a house on Highland Avenue, and that’s not the only one. There are six more homes in the “Come Home for Christmas Tour.” It’s the first time they’ve been open to the public in 30 years.

“There’s a ton of different architectural styles. There’s Colonial, the Smucker House is a Victorian home. We have one southern house, a beautiful farmhouse, too,” said Anissa Dileo, chairman of the “Come Home for Christmas Tour.”

This is the first year for the tour, sponsored by the Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs at the Smucker House.

If you’ve ever driven by one of the beautiful homes, especially around Christmastime, and wondered what it looks like inside, now you have your chance.

“All the homes are beautifully decorated. They were decorated by the homeowners and by Ohio State master gardeners, some artists, florists,” Dileo said.

The tour starts at the Smucker House and participants can drive to each of the homes where volunteers will be to share their rich history. One home on Highland is a 1930s four-story Colonial.

“There are some greenhouses, there’s an elevator and dumbwaiter, so it’s kind of neat,” Dileo said.

All the proceeds will help offset the rising costs of maintaining the Smucker House, which has been a cultural center for the women of Salem for decades.

“Having a place that women can get together and feel like they’re part of the community and doing something that matters in the community and feeling safe is really important in this day and age,” Dileo said.

The tours are Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Same-day tickets are available at the Smucker House, 271 South Broadway. You can also email smuckerhousesalem@gmail.com or call 330-537-4513. More information and presale ticket information are also listed on the Smucker House Facebook page.