Salem nonprofit opens in new location

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A nonprofit in Salem has moved to a new location.

The Brightside Project is now inside the Benjamin Moore Paint on Pershing Avenue. They were looking for a bigger location and they came across this one five weeks ago.

The Brightside Project is still getting things ready for their next giveaway on July 15, and this new space will allow for a better flow of traffic through the building.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful. We’ve been hunting a place that the flow would go for our families. We don’t have to have families wait out on the sidewalk like we did on Broadway. A larger food pantry,” said Scott Lewis, executive director of the Brightside Project.

They are also raising $50,000 for at least four months.

If you would like to donate, visit the Brightside Project’s website.