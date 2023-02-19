SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project in Salem has been working to help those in East Palestine.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for crisis relief. There, people with the project will be passing out gift cards and supplies, including bottled water, snacks and food.

There will also be personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies available.

Bottled water donations are always accepted.

“Water is going to be a need down the road for this long-haul kind of cleaning up and getting through this crisis,” says Lisa Wallace with The Brightside Project.

Wallace says the group will continue to be present in the community, thinking long-term about how it can support people through crisis.