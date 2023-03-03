SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- We’ve seen and heard about donations and help for the people of East Palestine.

One nearby community found a unique way for people to help.

Salem Mayor Cyndi Dickey sent a letter to her community this week, asking those who can afford it, to make monetary donations to help the people of East Palestine who’ve been effected by last month’s train derailment.

Donations would be turned over to the East Palestine Community Foundation for distribution

Those wanting to make donations can send checks made out to the East Palestine Community Foundation to the Mayor’s office and they will be forwarded from there.