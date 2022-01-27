Salem man sentenced in child sex case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man was sentenced to prison on several charges, including that he attempted to have sexual contact with a minor.

James Smalley, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in prison and will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

He initially pleaded not guilty in October but then changed his plea to guilty later that month to charges of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.

According to court documents, the crime happened on July 30, 2021. He was arrested by deputies with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

