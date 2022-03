LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Salem will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Craig Cross, 38, was convicted last week by a jury in Columbiana County on counts of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

He was accused of repeatedly assaulting a young girl under the age of eight.

Judge Megan Bickerton sentenced Cross to back-to-back terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole.