SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have finally captured a Salem man after a week-long search.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Salem Police Department, Christopher Lee Hyler was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Hyler had violated his parole and was considered dangerous, police say.

In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison after beating his girlfriend at a Jackson Township motel, telling a judge, “Jesus told me to get the demons out of her.”

Police said at the time that he was a repeat offender with a long criminal history.

Hyler also has a domestic violence charge pending from July 13.

Salem Police took to their Facebook to thank the public for all the tips on Hyler’s location.

There is no word on where Hyler was taken into custody or what his charges will be.

This story is still developing, check back here for updates.