Salem man looking to start free plant library

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A man in Salem is looking to start a free plant library in the city.

John Bercik said he got the idea from being a part of a gardening group when he lived in Columbus.

The concept is to bring in any pots or plants you’re not using or take plants from the library that you wish to have.

Bercik wants to add more shelves to the area, along with more plants. Bercik also said he has an idea of which plants you will start seeing first.

“Right now, you can definitely count on a lot of lilies. We’ve got a lot of those overgrowing. All the ivy, you can take that with you. There’s so much of it,” Bercik said.

The plant library will be located at Bercik’s house on the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Aetna Street in Salem.