(WKBN) – A Salem man is in the Columbiana County Jail after being charged with almost 80 counts of child porn.

Brian Hough was in court virtually on Thursday where he pled not guilty to Judge Megan Bickerton.

He was arrested after attempting to meet with who he thought was an underage child.

Hough is also facing charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

For now, he is being held on a $100,000 cash surety bond.