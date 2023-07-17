LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man convicted of sex crimes in Columbiana County now wants to withdraw his plea.

A motion to withdraw the plea was filed on June 13 by Brian Hough’s attorney, James Wise. According to the motion, Hough made indications that his pleas were not voluntary but as a result of “health issues and extreme pain in which he agreed just to get the matter completed.”

The motion was filed a week after Hough pleaded guilty to 79 charges, including importuning, possessing criminal tools, pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Hough had previously proclaimed his innocence, even during his sentencing on June 5. He told the court that he doesn’t believe he did anything wrong, despite having thousands of sexual images of children on his computer.

Hough told the court that over a number of years, he began collecting sexually explicit images of children with the intention being to “take the site down.” He said he was just trying to help and said he never touched or hurt anyone.

However, the prosecution argued that not only did Hough have images of children, but he also made an attempt to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy with the intention of engaging in sexual acts.

That 14-year-old boy was actually an undercover officer. The meeting led to Hough’s arrest when the officer arrived at Hough’s home while still on the phone with him posing as a child.

Judge Scott Washam had sentenced Hough to a total of 41 years in prison and to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

The judge agreed to a hearing on the defendant’s motion to withdraw his plea. That is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 24.

Hough will appear virtually as he is incarcerated.

In preparation for the hearing, Hough’s attorney has also requested transcripts of the plea hearing, according to court records.