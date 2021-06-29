Salem man accused of posting nude photo on woman’s Snapchat account

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man is facing charges after police say he accessed a woman’s social media account and posted a nude photo of her.

According to investigators, 22-year-old Brandon James was arrested Sunday on charges of dissemination of images of another person, telephone harassment and unauthorized use of property.

The investigation began April 17 when a woman told police that someone hacked her account and posted the photo.

Detective Ryan McBride said online records show that James accessed the woman’s account dozens of times over a period of one year. He said James admitted to accessing the account but that he did not post the nude photo.

“It’s pretty straightforward. Everything is online. The records stay and it’s pretty easy to pull information,” McBride said.

James was booked into the Mahoning County Jail and released the same day. Court records didn’t show a date for his arraignment.