SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement and community members gathered on Thursday in Salem, all to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The luncheon was held at The Timberlanes Complex. It was hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Quaker Lodge #88.

Those in attendance honored the local officers who were killed while on duty. Fallen officers all over the United States were remembered as well.

Many special guests were in attendance, including Youngstown Officer Michael Hartzell‘s family and Girard Patrolman Justin Leo‘s family. Both officers were killed while on duty.

Salem patrolman and organizer of the event Mike Garber wants to remind people that it’s important to always remember the lives that were lost.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a horrible tragedy that we have to have this many line of duty deaths but at the same time, we have to do our due diligence and give them the proper respect and honor for their sacrifice,” expressed Garber.

The luncheon concluded with a blessing for all law enforcement.