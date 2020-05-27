Salem intersection could be blocked until July while EuroGyro building is renovated

The project has already gone on for about six months

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Just last week, construction started on the building that houses the EuroGyro restaurant in Salem. It has forced most of the intersection of State Street and N. Ellsworth Avenue to close yet again.

The project has gone on for about six months. In 2019, the building was declared unstable, so the state approved plans to fix it. Now, crews are working on the improvement phase of the project.

“A week from now, the scaffolding will be set up all around the whole building all the way to the top of the roof,” said EuroGyro building owner George Istocki.

The restaurant itself is not causing the issues, the problems are on the third floor and roof.

“One of the walls, the south wall, is pulling away. It’s been stabilized but now it needs to be fixed,” Istocki said.

It has left the State Street and Ellsworth intersection nearly closed, and the building could remain under construction until July.

“I believe it’s going to take two months, close to two months, hopefully before,” Istocki said.

Istocki is fully funding the project, saying he wants to reopen but just asks for patience.

“I understand that it is a main intersection there. It affects a lot of businesses and a lot of residents too,” he said.

Istocki hopes to speak with Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason about opening up the intersection a little more for the public.