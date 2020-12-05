Salem hospital warns of spam calls using their name in caller ID

Fraudulent calls are being made and appear to be originating from the hospital but are not

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem Regional Medical Center said someone is calling people in Salem and their name is coming up on the caller ID.

Fraudulent calls are being made and appear to be originating from the hospital but are not.

The caller ID says Salem Hospital for households that use the caller ID system.

The calls vary in nature, from asking residents about their credit status or hospital insurance coverage, to asking who their doctor is or what their symptoms are.

These calls are not originating from Salem Regional Medical Center.

Anyone who receives this type of call should hang up immediately and report it to the local police department.