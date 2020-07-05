Salem Historical Society Museum reopens with new exhibit

Anyone who comes through the exhibit will have to wear a mask, and they will also be given gloves

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Salem Historical Society Museum reopened Sunday with an exhibit on women’s suffrage.

The exhibit is honoring the men and women, specifically in Northeast Ohio, who helped in getting the 19th Amendment passed.

Salem Historical Society President Ginger Grilli says they’re excited to be back and share the area’s deep roots in the suffrage movement.

“I’d like them to develop an appreciation of all the efforts that the women and men of Northeast Ohio contributed in getting the 19th Amendment passed and also an appreciation for what’s left to do,” Grilli said.

The museum is located on 208 S. Broadway Ave. in Salem and will be open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. until October.

Group sizes will be limited to 10 people, including a tour guide.