Salem Historical Museum extends historical display through October

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem’s Historical Museum is extending their woman’s suffrage movement display through October this year.

They say it’s because not as many people were able to see it because of the pandemic.

They have a whole floor of displays, going by time period, with things like dresses and artifacts that span the mid-1800s to the early 1900s.

Salem has had a long history with the woman’s suffrage movement.

“So, the first state convention to try to change a state constitution was held in 1850 in Salem. It was the Ohio’s Women Convention, and they took a leadership role then,” said Ginger Grilli, President of the Salem Historical Museum.

If you wish to visit, you’re asked to wear a mask and the museum will provide gloves.