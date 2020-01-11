Salem group signs petition to vote over new automated tax service

Organizers say they must secure signatures from at least ten percent of those who voted in the 2018 election

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A group in Salem signed a petition to make sure the public has the option to vote on a new city policy.

The new policy is the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA), an automated tax service.

It’s expected to bring the city $50,000-$80,000 per year, but it would also put a tax office of four employees out of a job.

Las week, the city council voted 5-2 in favor of RITA.

At the Salem Memorial Center Saturday, people signed a petition so their voices can be heard.

“They can sign this petition, which is a referendum petition and if we have the required number of signatures and they’re all certified, they will have the opportunity in November to vote yes or no,” said Michele Weaver of Salem.

RITA is expected to go into affect in July.