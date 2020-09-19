Salem group hosts poker run in name of woman who died in motorcycle crash

On Sunday, the Salem Italian American Club and the 330 Motorcycle enthusiast will host a poker run

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A group in Salem is raising money to help the family of a close friend who died in a tragic motorcycle accident two months ago.

Hannah, who was a fan of riding, was in a motorcycle accident two months ago. She passed away due to complications from her injury.

“I wanted to do this even when I found out she in a motorcycle accident. We’re in a pandemic so anything I can to help her family get through this time of need,” said Sierra Weingart, coordinator of the poker run.

The ride is set to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday at the Italian American Club, 250 Penn Ave.

In addition to the poker run, a pasta dinner will be served. A raffle and 50/50 drawing will also be part of the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to Hannah’s family to help with medical bills, tuition and funeral services.