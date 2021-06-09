Salem gets ready for Super Cruise weekend

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Super Cruise beings Thursday.

The auto show portion begins at 3 p.m.

Over the next four days, historic cars and hot rods will be on display.

There will be three automobile competitions, along with live music and plenty of food.

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

“The people who bring their cars here are just so excited to be out here and have it again and be involved with all the people in Salem,” said Joe Cappussello, service and safety director for Salem.

The Goodyear blimp is also scheduled to fly over the event on Thursday between noon and 5 p.m.