SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fraternal Order of Police’s Quaker Lodge Number 88 in Salem is warning residents about a man taking donations on their behalf.

According to the FOP, several area businesses say they’ve been approached by a man representing himself as either a member of the FOP, acting on their behalf or doing business as “Center Stage Productions” at the order’s direction.

The Quaker Lodge says they are not currently soliciting funds for any event at this time.

If you are in touch with this man, you are asked to call police.