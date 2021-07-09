Salem festival draws music-lovers, celebrates local radio host who coined phrase ‘rock ‘n roll’

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and you like live music, Salem is the place to be. They’re celebrating Alan Freed.

Freed was a local radio disc jockey and known for coining the phrase “rock ‘n roll.” Freed worked at WKBN radio and WKST in New Castle before going to Cleveland and then New York City.

This weekend is the fourth annual Freed Fest in Salem. It’s a weekend of fun and live music. Friday night kicked off the event at Liebe Wein.

“I’ve always loved music,” said Louise Webb, singer part of Mike Webb and the Webbettes.

“We have been part of it for all four years. We enjoy the music. We have music every Friday and Saturday night,” said Rich Snyder, owner of Liebe Wein.

The musicians couldn’t get enough Friday night.

“I love it. This is what I live for. I have been practicing just for this moment for all these nights. We can have gigs. It’s the highlights of our lives. We do it because we love it,” said Fran Bishop, lead singer of Talmo Strutta.

Talmo Strutta opened the music festival Friday night.

“Talmo Strutta, like bread and butter, baby,” Bishop said.

In the crowd, other musicians sat and listened, like Louise and Mike Webb who performed two years ago at Freed Fest.

“I like to listen to live music to hear what other people are doing,” Webb said.

And listen they did, along with a patio full of other music-lovers.

“It just seemed like the thing to do to have part of the community and something to do for downtown Salem people,” Snyder said.

Freed Fest continues Saturday with more music acts starting at 10 a.m. in Salem.