Salem enters contest for HGTV hometown facelift

You can help the local city get its chance to be featured on a new HGTV series featuring the stars of the hit show Home Town

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s the chance of a lifetime for one Columbiana County community and it needs your help. The City of Salem is putting its name in the drawing for an HGTV town makeover.

Salem submitted a YouTube video to enter the contest.

The popular TV network is trying to find a town for its newest show, “Hometown Takeover.”

In “Hometown Takeover,” Ben and Erin Napier from the hit HGTV series Home Town will lead a team of renovation pros to give a town a facelift.

Julie Needs, with the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center in Salem, said their city fits the criteria perfectly. Salem is a small town, has a population of 12,000 and has unique architecture that needs a bit of a facelift.

“We have those areas. We have very specific areas, very unique areas within the residential. It’s not a cookie-cutter community by any means. The homes all look different and in the downtown area, there are places that are just ready for that facelift,” Needs said.

To help Salem’s efforts in getting on the show, visit HGTV’s website and upload a submission. You need to upload five of YOUR Salem photos depicting homes and public spaces in need of renovation and restoration. Then contact the Sustainable Opportunity Development Center at 330-337-7669 for a copy of the video to upload to your application.

But do it soon! Submissions are due Friday!

You can also share the YouTube video on social media using #hometowntakeover, #salemohio and #ilovesalem.