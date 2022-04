SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A public hearing is set for Tuesday in Salem’s council chambers to seek new financing bonds for Salem Regional Medical Center.

The meeting will be at 6:45 p.m. The money will be used for a new $45 million surgical outpatient facility in Columbiana.

The new facility will be a surgical, endoscopy, imaging and non-chemo infusion center to be located near Firestone Farms on State Route 14.

Construction is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.