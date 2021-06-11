Salem community pool set to open this weekend

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The summer swim season starts this weekend in Salem.

The Salem Centennial Pool is scheduled to open Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m., and for the first day, it’s free.

There will be free adult swim Monday through Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Also, there’s a new concession stand this season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission rates are:

– Adults: $5

– Students: $4

– Senior citizens 62+: $4

– Children 5 and under: $3

Season passes:

– Individual: $60

– Family of 5: $100 (up to five additional family members may be added onto the family pass for $25 each)

You can buy season passes at the Salem Parks Office on Oak Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The pool is available to be rented for any special occasion between 7 and 10 p.m. for $35 an hour. You will also need lifeguards (how many depends on number of guests), each for $15 an hour.