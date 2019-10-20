Salem community gathers for beloved teacher’s funeral procession

Around 50 cars lined the parking lot of Salem High School for Jody McCracken's funeral procession

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of the Salem community said their final goodbyes on Sunday to a teacher who made a big impact on her students.

Around 50 cars lined the parking lot of Salem High School for Jody McCracken’s funeral procession.

Joanne “Jody” Marie (Wirkner) McCraken Obituary

The procession took off at 2 p.m., led by the Salem Police Department.

Calling hours were held before the funeral at Damascus Friends Church.

McCracken taught English at the high school.

She passed away on Oct. 7 at the age of 43.

Courtesy: Salem City Schools