Salem caregiver’s passion for work lands her national title

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Health care workers have been at the forefront of the pandemic. One caregiver from Salem shows why they’re deemed essential. Her work with the elderly community has even landed her a national title.

Sara Smith is a caregiver at Visiting Angels for elderly clients in Salem and Youngstown.

“I go into my client’s home and I provide for them the care they can no longer provide for themselves,” she said.

Smith helps cook, clean, drive and shop, but says her favorite duty is providing companionship.

“I really enjoy the times I get to sit down and do puzzles and just whatever their interest is,” she said.

Her passion for her work is no secret, and it landed her the honor of the second-place finalist of a prestigious nationwide contest for Caregiver of the Year.

“When they first told me I was nominated, I told them that was the honor in and of itself,” she said.

Smith has worked in Salem for more than a decade and beat out thousands of other nominees for the award.

She was celebrated with a small ceremony and a check for $2,500. But she says the real prize is her clients and getting to spend time with them, especially during the pandemic.

“To see their loneliness really is heartbreaking… I’m so thankful they have Visiting Angels to come into their home and break up the boredom,” she said.

Smith started this work in the first place to spread joy to the elderly community that is too often forgotten.

“Every client deserves to have a joyful caregiver in their home,” she said.