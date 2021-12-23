Salem all-conference point guard named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether it’s on the diamond, the court, or in the classroom, Salem senior Jenna McClish strives to be the best.

“Anything I do, I always try to go against people, but try to push other people, as well,” McClish said.

The all-conference and all-district point guard has helped lead the Quakers to a 9-1 record this season.

“The season is actually going really well,” McClish added. “Last year, we lost to a buzzer-beater, which was really disheartening, but I think it gave the team motivation for this year. I think we’re doing really well.”

McClish also plays volleyball and softball. Her freshman year, McClish and the softball team set a school record.

“We had 15 wins in a season, so we set the record there,” she said. “That was exciting.”

In the classroom, McClish posts a perfect 4.0 and has never received a “B.”

“My parents always put grades as a priority, so I always put school ahead of everything, and then everything else kind of falls behind after that,” she said.

She is a member of numerous clubs, including the National Honor Society, Pep Club and Key Club. She also served as class president and volunteers with the basketball team.

“As a team, we go and read to each class and give them candy,” McClish said. “They just enjoy that we get to hang out with them”

McClish is still deciding which college she will attend.

“I think I’m going to pursue volleyball and go to a school for that and get into dental hygiene,” she said.