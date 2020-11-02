Salem 7-12 students move to remote learning after third teacher tests positive

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem students in grades 7 through 12 are staying home all week for online classes after a third teacher tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Morning Journal.

The superintendent said all three shared the same hallway.

After the health department’s contact tracing, a dozen staff members and 25 students are under quarantine.

Activities for students in grades 7 through 12 will continue as scheduled.

Students in kindergarten through 6th grade will continue to attend class in person.

