YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A successful bid has been placed on the auction of the Chase building in downtown Youngstown.

The realtor said the sale is pending at $1.15 million.

The potential buyer is based out of Miami, Florida.

The skyscraper was built in 1928. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

City officials hope whoever buys it will help revitalize the downtown area.