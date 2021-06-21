Sale of Lordstown Motors stock by top executives raises concerns

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors is once again making headlines, and the news is not good.

Now, several top executives are accused of selling off chunks of stock in the electric truck startup ahead of reporting financial results, according to Market Watch.

According to regulatory filings, five top executives sold more than $8 million in stock over three days in early February, according to the filings.

While that sale is not illegal, the move raises questions about the company’s internal controls, especially in light of its recent troubles, according to Market Watch.

Lordstown Motors, trading under the name RIDE, went public in October.

The company has yet to begin production on its first model, the Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

Lordstown Motors has gone through a tumultuous couple of months. CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez stepped down after an SEC filing raised concerns that the company had enough money to begin production.

Then, company officials had to walk back comments made by President Rich Schmidt that the automaker had enough “binding” orders to get them through the first two years of production.