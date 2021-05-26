Safety initiative stressed after garbage truck driver hit in Columbiana

More than 30 states are now part of the Slow Down to Get Around imitative

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials are stressing the Slow Down to Get Around initiative after a garbage truck driver was struck Tuesday afternoon in Columbiana County.

Slow Down to Get Around is a national safety campaign that reminds motorists to drive more carefully when near waste and recycling collection vehicles.

One of the leading causes of death for waste and recycling collection employees is being struck by motorists. With proper awareness, this hazard is completely preventable.

“We want people to drive very carefully around garbage trucks because somebody’s father or son or husband or brother might be on the street. If you aren’t driving properly, you might strike and kill that person,” said David Biderman, CEO and executive director of Solid Waste Association of North America.

