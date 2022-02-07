‘Safety City’ planned for Cortland Park

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Cortland is planning for a new attraction at Pearl Park.

A $15,000 donation from Wollam Chevrolet/Chevy All-Stars will get the project rolling.

The Safety City is an interactive, educational space that will teach children a variety of everyday safety topics and life skills they can practice in a miniature, real-world setting.

The educational topics include bike safety, traffic safety, bus safety, pedestrian safety, water safety, stranger danger and more. The tool will also help create positive relationships with community helpers such as police, fire and emergency personnel.

In addition to the sponsorship from Wollam Chevrolet/Chevy All-Stars, the Cortland Masonic Lodge has donated $1000, and the Construction Technology program at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center is building and donating small buildings to represent businesses and landmarks.

The Cortland Parks and Recreation Board has a goal to raise $45,000 to complete the project.

Pearl Park is located on Pearl Street in Cortland.