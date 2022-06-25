FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Highway to Heaven TEAM Ministries held its second annual Children’s Safe Summer event Saturday.

It took place at the U.S. Army Reserve in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

The ministry was accompanied by other local ministries and nonprofit organizations.

The goal to create a safe space for children to have fun and become informed about various topics.

Various speakers addressed topics of peer pressure, unsafe behaviors, sexual assault awareness, hygiene awareness, gods word and more.

“This is about our children and we are gunna feed them give them informative word and let them know what’s going on and then we are definitely going to fill them with gods word today,” said Pastor Jeffrey Gordon of Highway to Heaven TEAM Ministries.

Pastor Gordon says that the summer time is an ideal time to inform the youth about healthy habits and that we need to learn to administer our youth because they are the future.

“They’re trying to find something to do because right now they’re just hanging around on the corner just walking up and down the streets,” he continued.

Pastor Gordon says the community needs to provide kids more places like today where they can be safe and enjoy themselves and that collectively the community can help change the violence narrative across the city.

“We can come together and not just be the problem but the solution to what’s going on,” he continued.

Many of the nonprofit organizations here say this is a great way to get out in the public inform about health and safety and have some fun.

“We are going to be talking to kids about nicotine what it does to their body and about vapes and what it can to do harm them,” said Lisa Tovcimak a Public Health Dental Hygienist.

Many nonprofit organizations involved provided games, prizes and services to the kids and families.