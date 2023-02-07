YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The air quality in Youngstown has been deemed nonhazardous, according to the Mahoning County HAZMAT team and Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley, following the controlled release of the derailed train in East Palestine.

According to Finley, the HAZMAT team has been in constant communication with the Youngstown Fire Department and has announced that the air quality is “free from any hazardous toxins and safe for our residents to breathe.”

“We understand the concern and urgency surrounding this issue, and I want to assure you that your health and wellbeing are our top priority,” Finley says.

The Mahoning County team will continue to monitor the air quality and will provide updates as they occur, Finley says.

“In the unlikely event that there is an atmospheric shift and you begin to smell burning plastic or acetone, any such occurrence is negligible danger,” Finley says.

In any case, it’s suggested that residents shelter in place until the odor dissipates.

Those with questions or concerns can reach out to the Youngstown Fire Department.

