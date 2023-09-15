WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A stolen safe with money and paperwork in it was recovered in West Farmington.

According to an incident report, deputies were called about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after someone found a safe near a gas well off of Bridgen Road.

Deputies were led to a large gun safe that had been pried open, but there was still over $430 in cash left behind, checkbooks and other items, according to the report.

The property was returned to the owner, but the safe was left behind because it weighed over 600 pounds. The owner said he would get some help and retrieve the safe on his own.

The incident is under investigation.