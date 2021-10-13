Ryan’s Senate run comes with support and criticism

(WKBN) – A candidate for Senator Rob Portman’s seat is now endorsed by Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

In a statement, Brown says Tim Ryan understands all work has dignity.

He went on to say Ryan has fought harder than anyone to make sure working people across the state get a fair shot.

Ryan’s Democratic challenger is Morgan Harper.

She issued a statement in response, saying the endorsement she wants is from the voters.

“This election is about the past versus the future. A 20-year incumbent taking money from corporations is the past. A new voice with a fresh vision for Ohio’s economy is the future,” Harper said.

The Republican National Committee also released a statement.

They say Ryan has a history of “deceiving hardworking Ohioans” and “pushing a radical agenda.”

