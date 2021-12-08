Ryan says stop ‘tinkering’ and pass spending bill

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is urging his colleagues in Washington to stop tinkering with President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan and just pass it.

Recently, some lawmakers have said additional spending or new social programs need to be added to the $1 trillion package.

Ryan said Congress needs to stop arguing and get the measure passed before the end of the year.

“I reject anybody, whether it’s AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) or anybody else, trying to get controversial stuff into this. This is why people don’t like Washington. We get something that most people would agree on and someone’s going to try to add something in there that doesn’t make sense, right now,” Ryan said.

Ryan says other possible programs, such as immigration reform, can be handled once work on the president’s spending package is finished.