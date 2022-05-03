(WKBN) – Rep. Tim Ryan (D) spoke Tuesday morning as Ohioans were on their way out to the polls.

He spoke about many topics, including the economy and the cultural divide.

Ryan said he has worked with both sides of the aisle on a number of issues. He wants everyone to work together with Democrats and Republicans on key issues.

Ryan says growing up in the Valley made him the candidate that is needed in the U.S. Senate.

“Having someone in the United States Senate that grew up in Niles, Ohio, shaped and forged in the Mahoning Valley is something that this county desperately needs,” he said.

Ryan is in Columbus Tuesday evening awaiting the results of the elections.