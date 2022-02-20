WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, six seniors from across the Mahoning Valley were nominated to attend military academies after graduation.

Representative Tim Ryan presented the awards.

Each nominee went through an application process with the 13th district nomination committee.

The recipients are looking forward to their future of giving back to the country.

“And thanks to my dad and my mom encouraging me and pushing me towards this path. I realize it’s an opportunity to help not only my community but the nation as a whole,” said Naval Academy applicant Catie Gajski.

“I serve my community until I can go into the military and once I do that I can serve my country. I’m serving a higher purpose and it’s all for something greater than me, you know,” said West Point applicant Dante Byrn.

The nomination does not guarantee they will get into the schools they applied to. However, having such an honor weighs heavily when they are in the application process.

Many of the recipients all had family that inspired them to pursue a career in the military.

“Overall, I’m honored to and excited to be a part of this. It’s a select group of people that is willing to help their community,” said Naval Academy applicant Grace Campbell.