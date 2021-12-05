Ryan, Kokrak among Warren Sports Hall of Fame inductees

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Sports Hall of Fame added 13 new members at its 32nd induction ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Typically six or seven members are inducted into the Warren Sports Hall of Fame each year, but last year due to the pandemic they didn’t have the ceremony.

As of Sunday, there are 238 members in the hall. It recognizes the contributions of individuals who gave their talents to the city.

Among those inducted Sunday were Sam Covelli, Tim Ryan and Jason Kokrak.

“So many names that I grew up idolizing, watching, are members or on the board. So it’s a pretty cool feeling to join the ranks,” Kokrak said.

It takes a special person to be inducted.

“It can be through athletics, former coach and a contributor to the City of Warren high school’s sporting programs,” said Warren Sports Hall of Fame trustee Denny Rossi.

Tim Ryan, congressman and former All-Ohio performer in football and basketball at Warren John. F. Kennedy High School, credits a lot of his success in life to his sports career.

‘”You can have grit and determination and it doesn’t mean you’re going to be successful, but you definitely won’t be successful if you don’t have grit and determination. That’s really what Warren and the Mahoning Valley is all about and you learn that through sports,” Ryan said.

Inductees were presented with a plaque and blanket at the ceremony.