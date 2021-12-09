Ryan fights for bill to restore Delphi pensions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said salaried retirees from Delphi have waited long enough and need to have their pension benefits fully restored.

Ryan says he’s working with other lawmakers on a bill that would make those retirees whole again after the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation cut their benefits as part of the Obama Administration’s bailout of General Motors.

Ryan tells us the rescue plan was needed.

“But in the process, the Delphi salaried got screwed and to me, it doesn’t matter that they are not in the union. It doesn’t matter to me they’re maybe not hourly workers. These are people who busted their rear ends for decades, and we are not going to give up until they get their pensions back,” Ryan said.

Ryan hopes the measure could be introduced early next year..and attached to other spending plans being written in Congress.