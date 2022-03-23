YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Will Russia get around to hacking into American companies? President Biden believes Russia is on the verge of launching cyberattacks.

A cyberattack can do an enormous amount of damage quickly. Joe Danyi of Youngtown Computer says at least for the next month or so you need to question everything.

“Question everything like it’s a scam or something,” he said.

Danyi believes you’re more likely to be caught in a phishing scheme, where a person wants you to click on a link that lets them into your computer. A cyber group believes they’ll most likely try to fool you by using Facebook, Whatsapp and Amazon.

“They’re doing it so often you’re going to run across some people who just buy into it and go along with it. So, if they do it in big volume, the chances go up they’re going to get somebody,” Danyi said.

Be more protective about who you give information to and more cynical than normal. That’s important and so is updating the software you use.

“From your standpoint of personal computers and phones, do updates. You want to do both the operating system updates to make sure that you’re patched and updated, and also individual applications that you use,” Danyi said. “Make sure that those are patched and updated.

And never underestimate the value of a good password. The hackers are using a dictionary attack where they go through all possibilities.

“It can probably do maybe 10,000 possibilities a second right through their system. So, the more possibilities you give it, the longer it takes, and they give up and move on to an easier target,” Danyi said.

Using a seven-letter password can be hacked in under one second. Using eight characters, including a symbol and a number will take 14 years to hack – the same amount of time to build Mt. Rushmore. Use 12 characters, including a number and a symbol, and that would take 2,000 years to get past.