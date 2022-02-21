(WKBN) – Gas prices have risen for the eighth consecutive week, according to Gasbuddy.

The national average price has claimed 3.2 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.52 per gallon.

The national average is up 20.7 cents from one month ago and 88.9 cents from a year ago.

Gasbuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said the situation in Russia and talks in Vienna could have large impacts on prices. The price of crude oil has fluctuated over the past week with each new announcement concerning Russia and Ukraine and the potential Iran nuclear deal unleashing Iran’s crude oil.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” Haan said. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns.

In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 54 cents to $91.61 per barrel, a slight dip from last Monday’s $92.45 per barrel start. Brent crude oil was up 60 cents to $94.14 per barrel in early Monday trade, up slightly from last week’s $93.77 start. The potential Russian invasion is at the top of mind for markets this week, and any major change will likely push oil prices significantly.