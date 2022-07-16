VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – It was off to the races Saturday morning at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.



Saturday was the 5th annual 5K on the Runway.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council.

The race took runners through some unique spots that are much different from their average morning runs in the neighborhood.

“Runners love it,” said race director Cathy Moore. “They love seeing the big planes, the big C-130s. It’s a really unique race that not many people around here get to do.”

YARS works close with Family Readiness to support airmen in need of financial support. The group also supports morale efforts.

The organization also uses the race as another opportunity to inform the public about YARS’ mission.

Jim Naples contributed to this report.