CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — About 200 people braved the cold, rainy day for the annual New Year’s Resolution 5K.

Participants of all ages hit the ground running at the Canfield Fairgrounds for a run that replaces 30-year-long Jingle Bell Run tradition.

It’s a way for everyone to start their new year off on the right foot, including Pamela Byers and her dog, Frank Sinatra.

Byers says it’s a way for both her and her dog to de-stress.

“I’ve been racing since about 2007. Also, I used to be really fast, but I won’t beat anybody anymore, but I just come for the fun and the camaraderie,” Byers said. “I meet so many people and become friends with so many people.”

All the proceeds benefit the Youngstown Road Runners Club.