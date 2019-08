The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People picked up their registration packets to prepare for the 10th annual Panerathon on Sunday.

Panerathon is supported through local organizations in the Mahoning Valley. The event raises money for the Mercy Health Foundation to support breast cancer care.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. It will include a timed 10K and a fun run for kids.