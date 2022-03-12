CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Runners and walkers in Canfield braved the cold Saturday afternoon and contributed to a worthy cause.

The fourth annual Shamrock Run was held at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Over 250 people participated in this year’s event, which included a one-mile walk and a 5K run. Prizes were awarded in several age groups for both men and women.

The event is held in memory of Leslie Topoleski, a Canfield native who battled diabetes.

“Leslie was diagnosed at a very young age with it, and then due to complications from it passed away at the age of 21. So we do this in her memory and for the awareness of it,” said event organizer Lori Richter.

Proceeds from the Shamrock Run went to the American Diabetes Association.