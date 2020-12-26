Runners brave cold temperatures for Jingle Bell 5K in Canfield

With people home for the holidays, over 275 participants came from all over the country

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was a cold one but not cold enough for competitive runners.

Runners bundled up Saturday and gathered at the Canfield Fairgrounds for the Jingle Bell 5K.

Organizers of the race say the weather and COVID-19 doesn’t impact whether people participate.

“There’s a couple people out wearing shorts, but that’s just a mark of dedication and how dedicated they are at the sport and a streak they may have. Some are coming on a year of running every single day, so it’s a good one,” said Mark Lipinsky, the event’s coordinator.

Next will be a New Year’s Resolution four mile run on January 23. It will start and finish at Second Sole.

The goal is to keep people motivated, especially during the pandemic.